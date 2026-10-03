Iran names condition for resuming IAEA inspections

Iran will resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency only after the IAEA officially declares that the security of Iranian nuclear facilities and nuclear scientists has been ensured.

This was stated by Vahid Ahmadi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's parliament.

According to him, Tehran has currently completely suspended cooperation with the international agency, including the conduct of inspections and other forms of interaction.

Ahmadi noted that, according to IAEA rules, the nuclear facilities of states party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons must be protected from attacks.

"The resumption of inspections and cooperation with the Agency will become possible only after the IAEA officially announces that the necessary conditions for ensuring the security of Iranian nuclear facilities and nuclear scientists have been provided," he said.

The IAEA previously halted some inspections at Iranian facilities after strikes on the country's nuclear infrastructure, citing concerns for the safety of its inspectors. The agency also pointed out that nuclear facilities must not be subjected to armed attacks regardless of the circumstances.