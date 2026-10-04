U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine touched on multibillion-dollar deal involving Lukoil assets

Talks between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia on settling the war in Ukraine have expanded and touched on a possible multibillion-dollar oil deal.

According to The New York Times, the matter concerns the foreign assets of the Russian company Lukoil, including oil fields, refineries, and networks of gas stations.

The deal would require approval from both the U.S. authorities and the Kremlin.

As the publication claims, the discussions involve American investor Todd Boehly, several Middle Eastern business groups, as well as entities linked to the American side.

According to sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the topic of the deal at a meeting with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on September 5 at the Kremlin.

It is assumed that implementation of the project could serve as a demonstration of the possibility of restoring commercial ties between the United States and Russia.

There is no final decision on the deal yet.