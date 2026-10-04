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Renault to invest more than 10 billion euros in France

1news Staff09:50 - Today
Renault to invest more than 10 billion euros in France

Renault Group plans to invest more than 10 billion euros in France over the next five years.

The company's chief executive officer, François Provost, said this in an interview with France Inter.

The funds are primarily intended to go toward developing electric vehicle production and manufacturing more affordable cars.

Over the previous five years, Renault invested about 13 billion euros in France, including in retooling its industrial base for electric vehicle production.

According to Provost, in 2025 the company produced about 500,000 vehicles in France, and in 2026 it expects to increase production by at least 25% — to approximately 625,000 cars.

The company attributes the production growth primarily to rising demand for electric vehicles.

In September, the share of electric vehicles reached a record 42% of new registrations in France.

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