Iran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions are met

Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfills seven conditions provided for by previously reached agreements.

This was stated by the speaker of Iran's parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to him, Tehran's demands are based on the provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Ghalibaf stated that in recent days Washington has passed new proposals to Iran through intermediaries, but Tehran does not intend to accept unilateral conditions.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi also stated that the plan proposed by Tehran could lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States agrees to the Iranian conditions.

He emphasized that Iran still prefers the diplomatic path, but is ready to respond in the event of a new military scenario.