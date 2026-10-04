Israeli journalists disrupt Ireland national team press conference ahead of Nations League match

The Ireland national team's press conference ahead of its Nations League match against Israel in Serbia was ended early after a series of pointed questions from Israeli journalists.

One of the media representatives asked Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson about a recent incident aboard a Flydubai plane, linking it to Ireland's position on Palestine.

A representative of the Football Association of Ireland interrupted the question, saying that the press conference was devoted to football.

Later, another Israeli journalist accused Ireland players of allegedly calling Israeli footballers "monkeys" during the previous match.

The Irish federation called this claim false and, after a verbal altercation, ended the press conference.

The first match between Ireland and Israel ended in a 3-0 win for the Irish.

Before that meeting, the Ireland players took the field wearing black armbands, and they bowed their heads during the playing of Israel's anthem.

After the match, the Irish side reported possible racist shouts from Israeli fans directed at the national team's Black players. UEFA did not open a separate investigation into the episode.

The return match between Ireland and Israel will be played in Serbia.