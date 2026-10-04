Zidane supports Ronaldo

France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has commented on the situation surrounding Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

As 1news.az reports, journalist Ilyes Peters shared this on his page on the social network X.

"Cristiano Ronaldo? We must give credit to his great career. I was lucky enough to work with him. Thanks to him, I won incredible trophies. I have great respect for all players, and especially for Cristiano," he wrote.

It should be noted that Ronaldo left the team's camp due to a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus. According to rumors, the forward has decided to end his career with the national team.

We recall that Ronaldo and Zidane worked together at Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018. During that time, the Madrid club became champion of Spain and won the Champions League three times.