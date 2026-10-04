Musk calls for abandoning the familiar abbreviation for AI and announces the renaming of SpaceXAI

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has called for abandoning the familiar abbreviation AI for artificial intelligence and henceforth calling it superintelligence.

As 1news.az reports, he wrote about this on the social network X.

At the end of September, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing American authorities to call artificial intelligence "superintelligence."

Musk supported this decision. "No more AI. SI. That's better," the businessman emphasized in his post.

In addition, Musk reported that the division of the American space company SpaceX dealing with AI will be renamed following the U.S. president's executive order on "superintelligence."

"Yes, we will make such a change," the billionaire noted on the social network X, responding to a post by one of the users who asked about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI.

SpaceX is an American company, a manufacturer of space technology. It was founded by Musk in 2002.