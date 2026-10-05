Azerbaijan takes part in the World Heritage Cities Festival in Mexico - PHOTO

From October 1 to 4, Azerbaijan took part in the World Heritage Cities Festival held in the Mexican city of Querétaro.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

As part of the festival, a panel discussion was held on the topic "World Heritage. Tourism and Cultural Diplomacy." Lala Safarova, First Secretary of the Embassy, spoke on the panel and provided information about the development of Baku in line with the architectural trends of various eras, about the work carried out by the government in the field of preserving the historical heritage of Icherisheher and ensuring a balance between the city's daily life and tourism, as well as about the organization in Baku of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

As part of the event, a photo of Baku's Icherisheher was displayed at an exhibition dedicated to World Heritage cities.