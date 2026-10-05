 Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

1news Staff12:25 - Today
Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev on October 5 received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to our country, Etienne Berchtold.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of our state and said in Azerbaijani: "Your Excellency, Mr. President, it is a great honor for me to present my credentials to you as the new ambassador of Austria in Baku."

The ambassador expressed hope that during his diplomatic activity in our country he would learn the Azerbaijani language even better.

The head of our state expressed satisfaction that the ambassador speaks Azerbaijani.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that cooperation between our countries in political dialogue, the economic sphere, the area of mutual investments, culture and other areas will expand even further in the future, noting that Austrian companies have been operating in Azerbaijan for many years, and emphasized the importance of increasing their number in the future.

The head of our state noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, our ties, based on mutual respect, have been developing dynamically.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

The ambassador noted that he would work hard to expand our bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the role of mutual visits at various levels, political consultations and interparliamentary ties in the development of our relations was touched upon, and the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria within the framework of international organizations was emphasized.

The meeting noted our country's contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security, in connection with which the start of supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas to Austria from January of this year was recalled with satisfaction.

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