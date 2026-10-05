President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, Aznifah Isnariah Binti Abdul Ghani, on October 5.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the diplomat.

Noting the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, the head of state emphasized the importance of upgrading economic cooperation to the level of political ties, expanding cooperation in energy, investment, tourism, and other fields, and continuing a very active political dialogue. In this context, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the role of mutual visits by delegations at various levels.

The President of Azerbaijan wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic mission.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as their invitations to the head of state to visit Malaysia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to the King and Prime Minister of Malaysia. Expressing thanks for the invitation, the head of state noted that he would be pleased to accept it. President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, invited the King and Prime Minister of Malaysia to visit Azerbaijan.

Highlighting that relations between the two countries have remained at a very high level over many years, the ambassador stated that she would work diligently to further strengthen cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of mutual support within international organizations.

They discussed cooperation in tourism, including the mutual elimination of visa requirements to promote tourism and the establishment of direct air links between Azerbaijan and Malaysia.

Touching upon educational ties, the sides noted that Azerbaijani students study in Malaysia, while Malaysian students pursue education in Azerbaijan under scholarship programs provided by the Azerbaijani government.