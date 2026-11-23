Iran will continue to closely follow developments around the TRIPP project and maintain close contacts with the relevant Armenian agencies.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei at a weekly briefing on Monday.

"This is not only a matter for the Foreign Ministry, it is a matter of national scale, and all the relevant agencies of the country are closely following the development of the situation," he said.

According to him, Iran's fundamental position on this issue has not changed — Tehran supports the expansion of economic ties and the unblocking of communications in the South Caucasus, while at the same time insisting on respect for the interests of neighboring and regional states and on the inadmissibility of changing the region's geopolitical configuration.

According to Baghaei, it is also necessary to prevent the interference of forces capable of destabilizing the situation, as well as of third countries that could disrupt regional security and good-neighborly relations between Iran and the states of the region.