The final witnesses will be questioned at the trial of Ali Karimli, chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), and his deputy Mammad Ibrahim.

As 1news.az reports citing "Qafqazinfo," these witnesses are Ramiz Mehtiyev and members of his family.

Ramiz Mehtiyev, his son Timur Mehtiyev, daughter Kamila Aliyeva and son-in-law Ilham Aliyev have been summoned to court by official notice. During the preliminary investigation, they were questioned by an investigator of the State Security Service (SSS).

The hearing is scheduled for November 24.

The indictment states that Ali Karimli and Mammad Ibrahim, together with Ramiz Mehtiyev, Abbas Abbasov, who is on the wanted list, and other individuals, took part in a conspiracy aimed at the violent seizure of power and changing the constitutional order. The SSS released extensive video materials on this case, which contained audio recordings of Ramiz Mehtiyev's contacts with Ali Karimli's people and foreign special services.

Let us note that A. Karimli and M. Ibrahim were arrested last year as part of the continuation of the criminal case against the former head of the Presidential Administration, Ramiz Mehtiyev. They have been charged under Article 278.1 (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code.

A verdict has already been announced for Ramiz Mehtiyev. He was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, however, taking into account his age and state of health, the punishment was deemed suspended.