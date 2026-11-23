The new draft of Armenia's Constitution contains no mention of Mount Ararat (Agridag in Azerbaijani – ed.) as one of the symbols on the country's coat of arms.

Article 16 of the draft of the new Constitution states that "the symbols of the Republic of Armenia are the coat of arms, the flag, and the anthem. The description of the coat of arms and the flag, as well as the anthem, are determined by a law that is adopted through a referendum," Sputnik Armenia reports.

In the text of the current Constitution, only the anthem is established by law, while for the state coat of arms and the tricolor (flag) only a description is provided. In particular, according to the current Constitution, in the center of Armenia's coat of arms – on the shield – Mount Ararat with Noah's Ark is depicted, among other things.

In recent years, representatives of the authorities, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Alen Simonyan, who at that time held the post of speaker of parliament, have repeatedly stated the need for a substantive and iconographic change of the coat of arms, linking this to the concept of "real Armenia" and the revision of some heraldic elements of the coat of arms.

The draft of the new Constitution was published in Armenia today. The text of the preamble contains no reference to the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which reflects territorial claims against Azerbaijan and mentions the so-called "Armenian genocide" of 1915, for the international recognition of which Armenia advocates.