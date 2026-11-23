The referees have been announced for the Round V match between Sabah and the Spanish team Barcelona, which will take place in Baku as part of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the official UEFA website, the match will be officiated by a refereeing crew from Scotland.

The main referee of the match will be Nicholas Walsh. He will be assisted by assistant referees Francis Connor and Daniel McFarlane. Donald Robertson will serve as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas will be in charge of the VAR system, with Steven McLean as his assistant.

The match will take place on November 25 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku at 21:45.