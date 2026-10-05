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Mirzoyan and Araghchi discussed the second bridge, power transmission line and transportation projects

1news Staff16:25 - Today
Mirzoyan and Araghchi discussed the second bridge, power transmission line and transportation projects

The construction of a second bridge on the Armenian-Iranian border and the simplification of freight transportation between the two countries were discussed by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Iran, Ararat Mirzoyan and Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran.

This was reported by the press service of the Armenian foreign policy agency.

The ministers also noted the importance of completing the construction of the power transmission line between the two countries as soon as possible and discussed the opportunities opened up by the unblocking of communications and regional interconnectivity projects.

The Iranian side confirmed its support for the "Crossroads of Peace" project. Mirzoyan, in turn, presented the work on the implementation of the TRIPP project and spoke about the opportunities it can provide to the countries of the region.

The foreign ministers also discussed the development of Armenian-Iranian relations, emphasizing their strategic nature. As noted in the statement, this is reflected in the program of the Armenian government for 2026–2031 and finds practical expression in the dynamics of dialogue at the highest level and the implementation of joint projects.

Separately, the parties noted the importance of cooperation in the information sphere, including countering unfounded speculation in the media space.

The parties also exchanged views on the situation in the region. Mirzoyan noted that Armenia is closely following developments and attaches great importance to resolving existing problems through negotiations.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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