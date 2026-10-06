The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

The Czech Republic will not take part in the international Eurovision Song Contest 2027, which will be held in the Bulgarian city of Burgas.

This was announced by the Czech public broadcaster Česká televize (ČT), ESCToday reports.

The broadcaster's statement notes that the decision was made against the backdrop of financial constraints. It was previously reported that ČT plans to significantly cut expenses in 2027.

"We know how important the Eurovision Song Contest is for all of us. That is why we want to thank all the Czech representatives, and above all you — our fans — for every vote, every comment and every show of support," the ČT statement says.

As a reminder, the Eurovision 2027 contest will take place in Burgas in May 2027.