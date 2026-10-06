Araghchi discussed relations with Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated on Abbas Araghchi's Telegram channel.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of relations between Tehran and Baku, as well as the prospects for their further development.

In addition, they reviewed the latest events and processes in the sphere of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in various fields.