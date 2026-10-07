Radius Dedicates the 2026 Collection of the “Living Legends” Project to Gurban Gurbanov

Radius presents the 2026 collection of its “Living Legends” project, dedicated to outstanding individuals who have left a distinctive mark on the history and society of our country.

The 2026 collection is dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov, who has left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani football and, through his achievements, holds a special place in the modern history of the country’s football.

The project is implemented with the support of Qarabakh Football Club. Especially for the 2026 collection, Radius has created a specially designed football with Gurban Gurbanov’s signature.

This football is more than just a piece of sporting equipment. It symbolizes the great achievements of Azerbaijani football, the values shaped over many years, and the sense of pride that unites millions of fans. The “Living Legends” collection is designed to preserve these values and pass them on to future generations.

The specially designed footballs, produced in a limited edition as part of the project, will be presented to Radius customers until the end of November.

Gurban Gurbanov is the first hero of the 2026 collection of the “Living Legends” project. In the coming years, Radius plans to continue the project with new collections dedicated to other outstanding individuals who have left a distinctive mark on the history and society of Azerbaijan.

Living Legends

2026 Collection — Gurban Gurbanov

One legend. One signature. One legacy.