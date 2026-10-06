Opportunities for developing economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Minister of State for Trade of the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, member of the House of Lords, Lord Anas Sarwar.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, during the meeting the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom were discussed. An exchange of views took place on expanding trade and investment ties, strengthening partnership between business circles, and exploring new economic opportunities.

The parties examined opportunities for developing cooperation in the areas of the digital economy and innovation. In addition, issues of developing economic and trade ties within the framework of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom were discussed.

The importance of effectively using the existing potential to diversify mutual economic ties, expand direct cooperation between business entities, and implement new joint initiatives was noted.