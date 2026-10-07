Vance names condition for ending the war with Iran

Iranian authorities must substantially reduce their uranium enrichment capacity in order to put an end to the war with the United States.

This was stated by U.S. Vice President JD Vance in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

"If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need fuel enriched to 60%? And if you want to demonstrate a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't produce highly enriched fuel. This is a very important fundamental question [in ending the conflict]," Vance said. "I think that if they want to demonstrate a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, then they must take meaningful steps regarding their uranium enrichment capacity."

He stated that the United States remains open to reaching an agreement, but will demand concrete concessions from Iran in the nuclear sphere. "We are not going to trade words for actions," the vice president said. According to him, the situation is complicated by the fact that Washington is not sure who makes the decisions in Tehran. Vance reported that the United States is holding talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, he claimed, it is unclear how significant their influence is within the Iranian power structure. "One of the things we have noticed is that it is not entirely clear how decisions are made in their country," Vance believes.