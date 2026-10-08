Japarov proposes that Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan introduce a single tourist visa

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has proposed that the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan introduce a single tourist visa.

According to him, the six countries have complementary tourism potential. Historical cities, mountain and Caspian routes, and a rich cultural heritage make it possible to join efforts in promoting Central Asia and Azerbaijan as an attractive travel destination.

"We propose developing cooperation based on the principle of 'one trip to several countries,' connecting our attractions with joint tourist routes. I express the hope for further support of Kyrgyzstan's initiative to introduce a single tourist visa. I propose instructing our foreign policy agencies to develop specific mechanisms for its implementation," he said at the consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia with the participation of Azerbaijan.

The meeting is taking place on Thursday in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in the city of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea coast. It is attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan — Ilham Aliyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Japarov, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon, and Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In 2025, at the Tashkent consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, a unanimous decision was made on Azerbaijan's full participation in this format.

Source: TASS