Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has become a fact

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is currently an accomplished fact.

He said this during a speech at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the parties have come a long way toward normalizing relations since the end of hostilities in the fall of 2020.

Characterizing the settlement process, Pashinyan emphasized that the Alma-Ata Declaration played a key role in establishing peace. In addition, the head of the Armenian government separately highlighted practical steps to restore trust, including the start of mutual trade. In particular, he noted that the Azerbaijani railway has been used to transport Armenian cargo for almost a year now, and a 12-kilometer section of the state border between the two countries has been successfully demarcated.