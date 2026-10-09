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Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's railway is already being used to transport Armenian cargo

1news Staff12:05 - Today
Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's railway is already being used to transport Armenian cargo

The Azerbaijani railway is already being used to transport cargo to Armenia, and the implementation of the TRIPP project will make it possible to open direct railway communication between the two countries.

This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenbashi.

According to Pashinyan, over the past two years and more, the situation in the region has changed significantly.

He noted that for almost a year the Azerbaijani railway has been used to transport Armenian cargo. In addition, bilateral trade has begun between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the prospects for regional transport links, the Armenian prime minister stated that the TRIPP project is to be implemented on Armenian territory in the near future, which will make it possible to unblock regional communications.

Source: AZERTAC

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