Flag, coat of arms, and nameplate to be installed on buildings of Azerbaijan's trade missions abroad

The state flag, coat of arms, and a nameplate will be placed on the buildings of Azerbaijan's trade missions abroad.

As Report informs, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has approved the relevant amendments to the "Regulations on the Trade Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Foreign Countries and His Office."

According to the document, if the trade representative and his office are located outside the embassy or consulate, the State Flag of Azerbaijan will be placed on the building or the territory where they are located, in accordance with international treaties and normative legal acts supported by the country and the host state.

An image of the State Coat of Arms of Azerbaijan will also be placed, along with a nameplate bearing an inscription in the Azerbaijani language and the state language (languages) of the country of destination: "Trade Representative of Azerbaijan (name of the embassy or consulate in the respective country, and in the absence of an embassy or consulate — the name of the respective country)."