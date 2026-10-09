White House calls new proposal on Ukrainian settlement comprehensive

The new proposal on a Ukrainian settlement, which representatives of the United States, Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO will discuss at a meeting on Friday, is comprehensive, the White House said.

"The new, comprehensive proposal covers all aspects of the conflict," the White House said.

It noted that the initiative is aimed at ending it. The proposal will be discussed on Friday by the American leader's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with representatives of Ukraine, the EU, and NATO.

Source: RIA Novosti