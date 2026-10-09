 President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

1news Staff14:33 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9.

During the meeting, the Presidents recalled with satisfaction their previous meetings and telephone conversations and noted the recent visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Iran and the discussions held during the visit.

President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the historic ties of friendship and kinship between the two countries, once again stating that Iran highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s position as a friendly and good neighbor during the events in Iran.

The head of state also touched upon Iran’s participation for the first time in the “CIS Plus” format as a non-member state.

The sides expressed satisfaction that work on implementing the Aghband–Kelaleh project had reached its final stage.

During the conversation, they noted that the relevant bodies of both countries were continuing efforts to implement the issues discussed at the previous meeting of the heads of state in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, concerning the development of bilateral cooperation.

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