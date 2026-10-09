 Saudi Arabia sets condition for truce with the Houthis | 1news.az
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Saudi Arabia sets condition for truce with the Houthis

1news Staff15:10 - Today
Saudi Arabia sets condition for truce with the Houthis

Saudi Arabia does not intend to agree to a truce or a cease-fire with the Houthis until the internationally recognized government of Yemen regains control over the territories seized by the movement.

A regional source reported this to the AFP news agency on Friday.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia also does not intend to give in to "military blackmail" from the Houthis. He wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

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