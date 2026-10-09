CIS countries to join forces in the fight against cybercrime

The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States will join forces in the fight against cybercrime.

As AZERTAC reports, at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the Avaza tourist zone, the Concept for the Development of Information Cooperation in the Field of Countering IT Crimes was signed.

The document was drafted as part of the implementation of the Interstate Program to Combat Crime for 2024–2028 and the Plan of the CIS Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs to Combat Cyber Threats.

The Concept defines the legal, organizational, and scientific-methodological foundations of cooperation among the law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth countries. It provides for the improvement of the regulatory and legal framework, regular expert consultations, joint research, and the exchange of professional experience.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be the creation of an interstate data bank of digital traces of crimes, as well as the introduction of automated channels for their prompt transmission.

In addition, the CIS countries will establish a common depository of materials and best practices aimed at preventing offenses in the field of high technologies.