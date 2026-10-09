Trump allowed Russian diesel fuel to be supplied to the global market
The U.S. will allow supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market under a temporary OFAC license.
This was reported by the U.S. Treasury Department on the social network X.
It is noted that the license will be issued at the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The Office of Foreign Assets Control will immediately issue a temporary general license authorizing the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market," the statement says.
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