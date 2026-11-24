NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that the alliance will always strive for Ukraine's integration.

"There is a long-term NATO position that Ukraine should become a member of the bloc, and this position will remain in effect for many, many years to come," he said at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, answering journalists' questions about the prospects for talks with Russia on European security and the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the organization.

The secretary general emphasized that NATO had already held talks on European security with the USSR before the reunification of Germany, when "the question of including a united Germany in NATO was being decided." "At that time, NATO discussed the USSR's concerns; it was a normal process," he said.

Rutte also repeated another long-standing position of the bloc, that supposedly only the alliance can decide which countries may join NATO, and that the idea of returning the alliance's military presence to NATO's 1997 territory is "unacceptable" for the bloc.

Source: TASS