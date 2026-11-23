U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his page on the social network Truth Social an image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a red bra.

In the picture, Huang is depicted in place of Trump in the famous photograph taken after the assassination attempt on the American leader during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024. In the background, instead of the American flag, the Nvidia flag is shown.

The post appeared on November 23, shortly after the decision of Nvidia's board of directors to return Huang to the position of CEO. Earlier, Trump publicly supported this decision and stated that he had personally persuaded the board of directors to reinstate the executive in his post.

Note that Huang left the post on November 12 amid reports of personal relationships with several women, including company employees and a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of ties to Chinese intelligence.