Tokayev appoints new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces

Sayat Isanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

As 1news.az reports citing Akorda, the corresponding order was signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"By order of the Head of State, Isanov Sayat Serikkazyevich has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

From January 2024 to September 27, 2026, this position was held by Aidos Myrzakhmetov, who is currently Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense.