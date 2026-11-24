The main goal of negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine should be not just a truce, but a "reset" of relations between Russia and Europe.

This was stated by U.S. presidential special envoy Jared Kushner in an interview with New York Magazine.

According to him, such a scenario would allow the parties to reach the "highest degree" of agreement and rule out "constant aggression."

Kushner noted that he had discussed this topic with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He tried to explain to the Ukrainian leader that ending the war and obtaining reliable security guarantees would allow Kyiv to focus on the economy and independently lead the country's reconstruction.

The special envoy also said that he had asked Donald Trump to "stop attacking" Zelensky, expressing sympathy for the Ukrainian president. At the same time, Kushner considers Kyiv's habit of conducting negotiations publicly to be counterproductive.

In his opinion, Ukraine should understand that a more favorable future awaits it after the end of the war.