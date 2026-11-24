Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze welcomed the European Commission's intention to remove the Kulevi oil refinery from the sanctions list.

Commenting on this decision, he stated that the initial inclusion of the enterprise on the list was mistaken and was based "not on facts, but on lies." According to him, the intention to review the decision confirmed this.

At the same time, Kobakhidze emphasized that he is not interested in the statements of members of the European Parliament, and that the position of the European Commission matters only if it is fair and based on facts.

It was previously reported that the European Commission (EC) is calling on European Union member states to remove the Kulevi oil refinery in Georgia from the anti-Russian sanctions list.

Source: Sputnik Georgia