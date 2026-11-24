In the Serbian city of Kragujevac, a 17-year-old student of the First Technical School opened fire with a rifle.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident, and the attacker was detained by police.

According to Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, a report of the incident was received by the Kragujevac police department at around 8:00 a.m. local time. A fourth-year (graduating) student fired a shot in the hallway of the educational institution. A female classmate of the shooter sustained a gunshot wound, and one more person was injured by fragments of shattered glass. The lives of the injured are not in danger.

Police officers who arrived at the scene disarmed and detained the teenager. As the school's principal noted, this student had not previously had any problems with behavior or discipline.

The incident occurred during the first lesson, thanks to which the other students were quickly and safely evacuated from the building. Forensic experts and an investigative team are currently working at the scene, and the motives and all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Source: Insajder.net