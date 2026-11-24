Former Serbian President and now member of parliament Aleksandar Vucic has said he will go on a hunger strike if the authorities try to arrest him.

According to him, in that case up to a million people could take to the streets of the country.

He said this on the air of the Pink television channel, emphasizing that he does not intend to leave the country or go into hiding.

Vucic also commented on the upcoming presidential election. The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) will decide on its participation in the campaign at a convention on December 13. The politician himself is inclined not to put forward his candidacy. He explained this by his unwillingness to legitimize political opponents while his supporters are being persecuted.

The political crisis in the country escalated after the early elections on October 25, which were won by the opposition "Student List." This put an end to 14 years of SNS rule.

The elections took place against the backdrop of almost two years of protests that began after the tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad, where 16 people died.

The presidential election is to be held on December 27. It is planned to be announced no later than November 26.