A Lachin resident drowned in a lake in the Aghjabadi district

A tragic incident has been recorded in the Aghjabadi district.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Unikal, the incident occurred at a lake located on the territory of Takhta Korpu (a settlement for former internally displaced persons from the Lachin district).

Rafig Aliyev (born in 1974), a native of the village of Finga in the Lachin district, drowned in the body of water while fishing.

The man's body was pulled from the water by local residents who were passing by and handed over to the relevant agencies.

An investigation is underway into the incident.