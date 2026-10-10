 Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

1news Staff13:40 - Today
Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Tomorrow in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, variable cloudiness is expected, at times overcast, mainly without precipitation.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the National Hydrometeorology Service, the northwesterly wind will shift to southeasterly during the day.

The air temperature will be 16-19° at night and 20-24° above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 50-55% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, it will be mainly without precipitation. At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some places. An easterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be 13-17° above zero at night and 20-25° above zero during the day, while in the mountains it will be 2-7° above zero at night and 10-15° above zero during the day.

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