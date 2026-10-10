School uniforms — what students and parents need to know — VIDEO

As is known, uniform requirements for students' appearance are being introduced in state general education institutions.

The main goal of the innovations is to create a tidy educational environment.

According to the new norms, the appearance rules apply to all participants in the educational process.

Schoolchildren are required to adhere to the single established style of clothing. The use of wardrobe items that violate the approved classic and business format is not permitted.

Compliance with the approved dress code will be under constant supervision. Educational institutions plan to conduct special monitoring, during which specialists will assess whether students' appearance conforms to the established requirements.