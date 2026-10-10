Strong wind in Lankaran leads to a number of consequences, about 15 large trees knocked down

In Lankaran, strong wind and rain were observed after hail. Significant damage was caused to residents.

As 1news.az reports, today, starting at approximately 09:00 a.m., hail fell in the villages of the Lankaran district. The hail, which lasted about 4–5 minutes, was observed mainly in the villages of Separadi, Tukavila, Zovla, Shaglaser, Boladi, the settlement of Narimanabad, and the city of Liman.

After the hail, a downpour passed over the area and a strong wind rose.

The strong wind caused significant damage mainly to the village of Zovla. About 15 large trees fell onto the road. The road remained inaccessible for about an hour. With the help of heavy equipment brought to the scene, the trees were removed from the road and traffic was restored. The fallen trees also damaged the village's power grid, internet lines, and gas supply. At present, the village remains without electricity.

Let us note that the rain in the district has stopped and the weather has cleared up.