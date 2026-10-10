Mercedes collides with freight train on Salyan-Salmanly section

A Mercedes car collided with a freight train on the Salyan-Salmanly section; the locomotive was damaged as a result of the incident.

As 1news.az reports citing "Azerbaijan Railways" (AZD), the accident occurred on the morning of October 10.

According to the company, the driver of the car violated the rules for crossing a railroad crossing and drove out in front of the moving freight train.

The engineer applied emergency braking, but due to the short distance it was not possible to avoid the collision.