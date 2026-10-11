Donald Trump plans to rename oceans

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean the "Ocean of Trump" or the "Ocean of the Americas" before leaving office.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, the head of the White House said this while speaking to his supporters in the state of Tennessee.

"We need an ocean. So I was thinking about either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean. We will call it the 'Ocean of Trump' or the 'Ocean of the Americas.' Something like that. We need to do this before I leave. I believe we should have an ocean, and we need a great river. But I am not going to change the name of the Mississippi. I love the Mississippi," the American leader said.

He once again stated the possibility of renaming the Strait of Hormuz the Strait of Trump.

Earlier, the U.S. president signed executive orders under which the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario were renamed the Gulf of America and Lake America, respectively. The orders change the way these places are referred to by the federal government and on federal maps. However, Trump's successors in the presidency may sign orders canceling these changes.