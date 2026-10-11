Final stage of the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon starts in Aghdam

The fourth and final stage of the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon has started in Aghdam.

As the Karabakh bureau of Report informs, in the last stage the participants will have to cover 29.2 km from Aghdam to Khankendi. Thus, over four days the athletes will cover a total of 192 km and finish in Khankendi.

The ultramarathon is held with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Athletics Federation of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company. A total of 97 athletes from six countries are taking part in the competition.

The ultramarathon consists of four stages: Gabala - Aghdash (52.5 km), Aghdash - Barda (63.5 km), Barda - Aghdam (46.8 km) and Aghdam - Khankendi (29.2 km). The winners of each stage were awarded separately. The main prizes for the winners of the overall standings will be presented today after the completion of the final stage.

It should be recalled that the Khankendi Ultramarathon was held for the first time in 2024 along the Khankendi - Baku route. A total of 64 athletes from four countries took part in the competition over a distance of 380 km. In 2025, the ultramarathon was held along the Gabala - Khankendi route with the participation of 81 athletes from six countries.