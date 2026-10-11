22 Indian sailors rescued off the UAE coast after drone attack on tanker - VIDEO

All 22 Indian sailors who were aboard the tanker MT GEM No. 2, which according to media reports came under a drone attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, have been rescued.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

"The Consulate became aware of the incident involving the tanker MT GEM No. 2, which had 22 Indian sailors on board. All of them have been rescued and are safe," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Earlier, The Indian Express newspaper reported that the tanker MT GEM No. 2, sailing under the flag of Panama, came under a drone attack off the coast of the UAE.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.