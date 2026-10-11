In Shamkir, an 18-year-old youth stabbed his twin brother
In Shamkir, a young man suspected of stabbing his twin brother has been detained.
As 1news.az reports, N. Guliyev (born in 2008) was hospitalized with a stab wound.
The victim immediately underwent surgery, after which his condition was assessed as satisfactory.
According to preliminary data, a quarrel broke out between the brothers because one of them entered the other's room without permission. During the conflict, Kh. Guliyev allegedly stabbed his twin brother with a knife.
Police officers detained the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
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