American businessman Elon Musk has agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about the need to hold elections in Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, the trillionaire wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

"I agree. It's time for Ukraine to find a new leader," he noted.

Earlier, Musk stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had gone too far. This was how he commented on Trump's words that Washington had repeatedly demanded that Kyiv not strike Russian oil refineries.

Previously, the head of the White House made a statement that Ukraine should change its president. Trump added that he would advise Ukraine to find a "new leader who is capable of making a deal," since Zelenskyy could have done so but for some reason is not doing it.