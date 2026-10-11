 Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow | 1news.az
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Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

1news Staff13:20 - Today
Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Tomorrow in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, variable cloudiness is expected, at times it will be cloudy, mostly without precipitation.

However, during the day, light short-term rain is possible in places. A moderate southeasterly wind will blow.

As reported by the National Hydrometeorology Service, the air temperature will be 15–18 degrees above zero at night and 21–26 degrees during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm of mercury, and relative humidity will be 70–75%.

Mostly dry weather is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, during the day, light short-term rain with thunderstorms is possible in some eastern regions. At night and in the morning, fog is expected in places. The easterly wind will at times intensify in places.

The air temperature will be 14–18 degrees above zero at night and 21–26 degrees during the day, while in the mountains it will be 4–9 degrees at night and 13–18 degrees above zero during the day.

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