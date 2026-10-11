Azerbaijan and Belarus sign memorandum on cooperation in swimming

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the swimming federations of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

As 1news.az reports, the document is of great importance for the development of swimming in both countries, the expansion of bilateral ties, and the exchange of experience in this field.

According to the memorandum, the parties will cooperate on the development and popularization of swimming, raising the professional level of athletes, coaches, and referees, as well as organizing joint training camps and competitions.

The document also provides for the exchange of methodological materials and experience, the promotion of swimming among children and young people, and attracting a wider audience to this sport.

Within the framework of the cooperation, it is planned to implement initiatives aimed at using the experience of both federations, improving the training of athletes, and expanding opportunities for professional development of coaching and refereeing staff.

The signing of the memorandum will contribute to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of swimming, developing interaction between the national federations, and expanding international sports cooperation.