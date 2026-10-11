 Potap and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia | 1news.az
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Potap and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia

1news Staff16:10 - Today
Potap and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia

Ukrainian performers Potap (real name Alexey Potapenko) and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the Telegram channel Shot.

It is reported that the organization of singer Svetlana Loboda's tour of the United States is handled by the companies Mozgi International LLC and EMX Agency LLC, which are connected to Potap and Kamenskih.

The firm's income from eight performances amounted to more than 50 million rubles (almost 1 million manats - ed.). Moreover, the duo itself received most of the funds. Thus, thanks to Loboda's tour, Potap and Kamenskih each became richer by 15 million rubles (about 300,000 manats - ed.).

After that, the couple took up organizing concerts for singer Kristina Orbakaite in six American cities. Moreover, often Potap and Kamenskih themselves take the same stage with songs after their charges' performances.

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