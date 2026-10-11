Chain-reaction crash in Bilasuvar: one dead and several injured - VIDEO
A fatal chain-reaction crash occurred on the section of the new Alat-Astara highway passing through the territory of the Bilasuvar district.
As 1news.az reports, according to preliminary data, one person died and several others were injured as a result of a collision involving several vehicles.
They were taken to the hospital. The identities of the deceased and the injured are currently being established.
The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
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